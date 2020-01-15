Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Tennis
Published

Kerber out of Adelaide International with lower back injury

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber sustained a lower back injury and retired from her Adelaide International match on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 trailed 6-2, 2-0 in her match against Dayana Yastremska when she stopped playing. Kerber, who won the Australian Open in 2016 and also has Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles, had on-court medical help for the injury and then retired.

Kerber lost in the first round to Sam Stosur last week at the Brisbane International.

In other second-round women's matches in Adelaide, Donna Vekic beat Maria Sakkari 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 and American Danielle Collins upset her seventh-seeded compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-1, to secure a quarterfinal spot.

In the men's ATP tournament at the same venue, third-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-3.