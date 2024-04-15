Ken Holtzman, former MLB star who won multiple World Series titles, dead at 78

Ken Holtzman, a former MLB star pitcher who won multiple World Series titles and threw two no-hitters during his career, has died, the Chicago Cubs announced Monday. He was 78.

Holtzman died Sunday night after he was hospitalized for three weeks as he battled heart issues, his brother, Bob, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He pitched for the Cubs, Oakland A’s, Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees over 16 seasons from 1965 to 1979. He was on the A’s team that won three straight World Series titles from 1972 to 1974.

"We are saddened by the passing of former A’s pitcher Ken Holtzman," the Athletics said. "The two-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion with the Green and Gold, Holtzman created lasting memories for our franchise. We send our deepest condolences to his three daughters, Robyn, Stacy, and Lauren; his four grandchildren; and all who loved him."

The Cubs added in a post on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Cubs pitcher Ken Holtzman. … We send our condolences to Ken's family and friends during this time."

ROB GRONKOWSKI'S LEGENDARY FIRST PITCH AT RED SOX GAME GETS STAMP OF APPROVAL FROM TOM BRADY

Holtzman got his start with the Cubs after a stellar collegiate career at Illinois. He topped 200 strikeouts in 1970 with the Cubs but did not receive votes for the National League Cy Young Award.

He found himself with the A’s by the 1972 season as he was traded for Rick Monday. He was an All-Star for the first time and then followed it up with an All-Star appearance in 1973. He had an ERA under 3.00 in both seasons.

In 1976, he was traded to the Orioles with Reggie Jackson and traded again later that season to the Yankees. He was on the 1977 World Series team for the Yankees, but he did not appear in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was traded back to the Cubs in 1978 and finished his career in Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.