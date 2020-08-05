Kelly Stafford rips NFL, describes 'nightmare' after husband Matthew Stafford was placed on COVID-IR

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, said Tuesday that the last four days were “somewhat of a nightmare” after the NFL star was placed on the league’s COVID-IR list but was removed after the team said he received a false-positive test result.

The Lions announced that Matthew Stafford didn’t have the virus. He was placed on the list Saturday, but the team said his testing sequences for the pre-entry period was negative, negative, false positive – then the next three tests were all negative. The team added that all of his family members were also negative.

The results drew the ire of Kelly Stafford, who in a lengthy Instagram note described what her life had been like after it was reported that the quarterback was going on the COVID-IR list.

“For 24 hours, we believed my husband was positive for covid… We were all tested the day after and we were all negative including Matthew..then he rested negative again, then again, again, and again.

“After his second negative, we were made [aware] of the ‘false positives’ and how this was one of those cases.

“I have been losing my mind because of how my Family has been treated since my husband was put on COVID-IR.

“Even after we knew it was false positive, our school told us they were not allowed back, I was approached in a grocery store and told I was ‘endangering others,’ my kids were harassed and kicked off a playground, I was told I needed to wait in my car when trying to pick up food, and people closest to us had to get tested just so they could go back to work.. and that's just to name a few things," she said. “I don't blame these scenarios on any of the people directly involved.. I understand where they are coming from, but I do blame the @NFL. I blame the @NFL for not holding themselves accountable. These are people's lives and livelihoods that are in those results in THEIR test sites. Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world.”

NFL players put on the COVID-IR list either have contracted the illness or have been in close contact with someone who had it.

Players on the list have been listed in the league’s transaction reports. The Lions have not been commenting further when they are put on the list.