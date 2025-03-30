Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Dallas Cowboys

Kelly Clarkson takes subtle shot at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The Cowboys missed the playoffs in 2024

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Why the Cowboys need to draft Dak Prescott's replacement this offseason | The Facility Video

Why the Cowboys need to draft Dak Prescott's replacement this offseason | The Facility

Chase Daniel dives into whether the Dallas Cowboys should draft Dak Prescott's replacement in this year's draft or not.

Pop star Kelly Clarkson has a lot of love for her Dallas Cowboys.

The Texas native wore a Cowboys jersey when she hosted the NFL Honors in 2023 and was the halftime performer at Texas Stadium during Dallas’ Thanksgiving game against the New York Jets in 2006. And, much like every other Cowboys fan, she’s riding the highs and lows.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelly Clarkson in 2023

Kelly Clarkson wears a Dallas Cowboys dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Clarkson appeared to be coming to a breaking point during an interview on Kylie Kelce’s podcast "Not Gonna Lie."

"I just read something with my sister and I guess Jerry Jones had said, ‘Well, now is the time,’" she told the wife of Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce. "And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. It was different from the last ‘now’s the time.’ Very different from last year’s time, which was also the time."

Clarkson, still, expressed some hope for the team, using the franchise’s wild success in the 1990s as the reason.

"Our team is probably one of the most hated," she said. "Because I also think, too, we’re always so hopeful. I don’t think there’s been more dreamers since the ‘90s. Every year is our year."

FALCONS' KIRK COUSINS SPARKS TRADE RUMORS WITH TRIP TO CLEVELAND

Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones at press conference

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Clarkson said, in Texas, there's really no other choice than to be a Cowboys fan. But she got really into the game when she started to play fantasy football.

Dallas made a few changes over the offseason – most notably bringing in Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach to replace Mike McCarthy. The team and McCarthy parted ways to start the offseason as the two sides couldn’t agree on the terms of a new deal.

The Cowboys signed linebacker Kenneth Murray, cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to bolster the defense, but lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis and edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston.

Dak Prescott is set to return for the 2025 season. His season-ending injury helped the Cowboys’ downfall in 2024. The team was 7-10.

Jerry Jones at Cowboys-Commanders

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 5, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys have made the playoffs three out of the last four seasons but have not made the conference championship since the 1995 season – the last time they won the Super Bowl.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.