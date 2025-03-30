Kelly Clarkson takes subtle shot at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Pop star Kelly Clarkson has a lot of love for her Dallas Cowboys.

The Texas native wore a Cowboys jersey when she hosted the NFL Honors in 2023 and was the halftime performer at Texas Stadium during Dallas’ Thanksgiving game against the New York Jets in 2006. And, much like every other Cowboys fan, she’s riding the highs and lows.

Clarkson appeared to be coming to a breaking point during an interview on Kylie Kelce’s podcast "Not Gonna Lie."

"I just read something with my sister and I guess Jerry Jones had said, ‘Well, now is the time,’" she told the wife of Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce. "And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. It was different from the last ‘now’s the time.’ Very different from last year’s time, which was also the time."

Clarkson, still, expressed some hope for the team, using the franchise’s wild success in the 1990s as the reason.

"Our team is probably one of the most hated," she said. "Because I also think, too, we’re always so hopeful. I don’t think there’s been more dreamers since the ‘90s. Every year is our year."

Clarkson said, in Texas, there's really no other choice than to be a Cowboys fan. But she got really into the game when she started to play fantasy football.

Dallas made a few changes over the offseason – most notably bringing in Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach to replace Mike McCarthy. The team and McCarthy parted ways to start the offseason as the two sides couldn’t agree on the terms of a new deal.

The Cowboys signed linebacker Kenneth Murray, cornerback Kaiir Elam and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to bolster the defense, but lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis and edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston.

Dak Prescott is set to return for the 2025 season. His season-ending injury helped the Cowboys’ downfall in 2024. The team was 7-10.

The Cowboys have made the playoffs three out of the last four seasons but have not made the conference championship since the 1995 season – the last time they won the Super Bowl.