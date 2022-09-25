Kansas State stuns No. 6 Oklahoma behind Adrian Martinez's 5 touchdowns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas State delivered one of the biggest upsets of the young college football season so far.

Adrian Martinez was 21-for-34 with 234 passing yards and a touchdown pass with 148 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground to help the Wildcats pull off a 41-34 upset of No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Martinez, a transfer from Nebraska, easily put up one of the best performances of his career.

"Absolutely, beating a team like this, on a team like this – it's a special feeling, and one I’ve never had in my career," he said after the game.

Martinez had a 6-yard touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass to Malik Knowles in the first quarter to give Kansas State a quick 14-0 lead. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel would follow up with two touchdown passes to tie the game.

After a Martinez touchdown and a handful of field goals in the second and third quarters, the quarterback had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. It was enough to keep Oklahoma at bay.

Gabriel would throw his fourth touchdown pass of the day with 35 seconds left to bring the game to within seven points but it was too late.

Gabriel finished 26-for39 with 330 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Eric Gray led the Sooners in rushing with 114 yards. Brayden Willis had two touchdown catches and Marvin Mims and Theo Wease each had one.

"I just know that our kids believe that they’re a good football team, and they have to go out there and prove it," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. "And tonight, they proved it."

It was the first loss for the Sooners in the Brent Venables era. Oklahoma fell to 3-1 and will surely fall further in the AP Top 25 rankings.

"I don’t think that we played, obviously, like we have these first three weeks," Venables said. "It starts with the man in the mirror and it starts with us as coaches. Obviously, we did a poor job of getting our guys ready to play. Obviously, we didn’t handle success very well. Sometimes, it’s just the other team. They just outplayed you, outcoached you."

Kansas State improved to 3-1 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.