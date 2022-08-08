Oklahoma's Brent Venables backs Cale Gundy's departure, says coach used 'racially charged word' multiple times

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables said Monday former assistant coach Cale Gundy read the "racially charged" word "multiple times" and resigned over the weekend because "he knows what he did was wrong."

Gundy resigned Sunday after he read a 'shameful and hurtful' word during a film session. He said he read the word after he picked up a player’s iPad after noticing he was distracted. He announced his resignation Sunday night.

Joe Mixon was among the Sooners alumni who came out in support of Gundy, but Venables maintained that Gundy’s resignation was the right move.

"As painful as it has been dealing with Coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love. There are a few things I would like to address," Venables said in Monday’s statement.

"Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. That is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and that coaches have special responsibilities to set an example. He also knows that, while he will always be a part of the OU family, that his words affected many of us and did not represent the principles of our university. Again his resignation was the right thing to do, and we will move forward positively."

Gundy had been with the program since 1999. He said in his original statement he was "horrified" by what he had done.

Gundy is the brother of Mike Gundy, who coaches Oklahoma State. He was on the Sooners’ staff for all of their 14 conference titles and the national championship season in 2000 under Bob Stoops.

He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was among the holdovers when Venables took over in December 2021.

L’Damian Washington will coach the receivers on an interim basis.

The Sooners kick off against UTEP on Sept. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.