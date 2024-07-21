Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

Kamala Harris a 'backup quarterback' and 'bigger risk' for Democrats, Clay Travis says

Biden endorses Harris as Democrats' presidential nominee

Ryan Gaydos
Travis: Harris a 'backup quarterback' Video

Travis: Harris a 'backup quarterback'

OutKick founder Clay Travis weighs in on Kamala Harris potentially earning the Democrat nomination for president after President Biden's withdrawal.

President Biden endorsed Vice President Harris as the Democrat nominee for president in the 2024 election as the former withdrew from the race on Sunday.

Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick and a Fox News contributor, weighed in moments after the decision was made and compared Harris to an NFL backup quarterback.

Kamala Harris at Aces ceremony

President Biden has endorsed Vice President Harris as the Democrat nominee for president after he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election on Sunday. (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Kamala is a backup quarterback. Joe Biden is knocked out of the game," Travis explained. "For those of you out there who love watching football, the backup quarterback comes in, and he’s got usually a higher ceiling because he’s healthy, but he’s got a lower floor, too, because there’s a reason he’s the backup. Kamla ran for president in 2020 and dropped out before a single vote was cast because Democrats overwhelmingly rejected her, remember that."

Travis said Harris’ potential campaign has the possibility of going two ways.

"Could Kamala come out house-on-fire – in a good way – and actually rally the Democrat identity politics base by focusing on abortion and by focusing on race and shattering the glass ceiling and all those things? Yes. And that she would perform at a higher level than Joe Biden," he said.

Kamala Harris hosts the Dodgers

President Biden has endorsed Vice President Harris as the Democrat nominee for president after he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election on Sunday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I could also make you the case that, given the panic that this situation is entailing, that the American public is going to see this as a bait-and-switch. They’re going to feel like Kamala aided the dishonesty of claiming that Biden was still on the ball, and they’re going to say, ‘Actually, we dislike Kamala,’ and she’s actually going to underperform Joe Biden."

Travis predicted that the latter is likely going to happen in battleground states over the next few months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

"Kamala has a higher ceiling but a lower floor. In other words, she’s a bigger risk and a bigger gamble and the range of potential outcomes she could provide is more substantial."

Kamala Harris in 2022

Vice President Harris (Win McNamee/Getty Images/File)

The Democratic National Convention is about a month away.

