Justin Rose stays in the lead as Tiger Woods stumbles at the finish

Tiger Woods still has plenty of work to do if he wants to defend his title at Bay Hill and go back to No. 1 in the world.

Justin Rose three-putted the final hole for bogey and a 2-under 70 to share the lead Friday with Bill Haas in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Haas never had a par putt longer than 4 feet in his bogey-free round of 66.

Woods was one shot out of the lead until he bogeyed the last three holes. He went from the sand to the water on the par-5 16th, went long of the 17th green for another bogey and had to lay up short of the water on the par-4 18th for his third bogey. Woods had a 70 and was four shots behind.