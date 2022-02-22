Junior hockey player sucker punches referee in the face, gets lifetime ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A junior hockey player is facing a lifetime ban after he sucker-punched an official in the face during a U.S. Premier Hockey League game on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the first period of a game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Paul Halloran – a player on the South Shore Kings – was sent to the penalty box by the referee, and he took his frustrations out by punching him.

BOBBY HULL NO LONGER CONNECTED TO BLACKHAWKS AS TEAM AMBASSADOR

The referee dropped to the ice, but got up and appeared to be fine.

The USPHL commissioner sent out a statement after the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL," the statement read. "The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question's actions have led to a lifetime ban."

According to local authorities, the situation is currently under investigation. The league said it will have no further comment on the situation.