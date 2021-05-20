Julian Edelman shuts down rumors of unretiring, joining Buccaneers: 'I'm a one-team guy'

Any thoughts of retired NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman coming out of retirement were swept away Thursday.

The long-time New England Patriots star wideout announced his retirement from the league back on April 12. He posted an emotional video on social media of himself sitting at the Patriots' home field, Gillette Stadium. In the post, the former seventh-round draft pick said how playing in the NFL as a Patriot has been "the best 12 years of my life."

Edelman spoke to NFL Network’s Michael Irvin Thursday and shot down any rumors of him returning and joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'm a one-team guy," Edelman told Irvin.

During the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon on April 29, Brady joined the chatroom with other guests, including Edelman, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and others, and he jokingly said that he believes Edelman was going to join him in Tampa Bay.

"We know Julian didn’t retire," Brady said during the live stream. "Let’s be honest. He’s just too scared to tell Bill [Belichick] he wants to come to Tampa. I’ve been there."

Edelman told Irvin about the knee injury that he suffered last season, which prevented him from playing in 10 games, and ultimately forced him to retire.

"My knee's breaking down," Edelman said. "I'm not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted. I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I'm not a greedy guy.

"I played to win, I played to compete, I don't need anything else to prove. I'm good with what I did, I left it all out on the field."

Edelman finished his career with 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He was a solid wide receiver and was a key piece in the Patriots’ success in the regular season and the playoffs. However, he was never selected to a Pro Bowl and was never a First-Team All-Pro selection.

He finished his career 156th in receiving yards, 75th in catches, and in the top 300 of catching touchdowns. He finished second in playoff receptions with 118 catches, second in receiving yards with 1,142 yards, and tied for 46th with five touchdowns.