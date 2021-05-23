Judge walk-off walk lifts Yanks over Chisox, 6th win in row

Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to overcome Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday.

Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation. But pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his one-out homer, opposite-field home to right in the ninth.

It was the first blown save by Chapman (4-0) in 12 chances this year and the first earned run allowed by the closer.

Clint Frazier singled off Aaron Bummer (0-3) leading off the bottom half for his first three-hit game this year, then stole second as Brett Gardner struck out. DJ LeMahieu was intentionally walked and Tyler Wade reached with an infield hit on a slow roller to second.

Hendriks relieved to face Judge, who memorably hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Hendriks in the first inning of the 2018 AL wild-card game against Oakland. Judge missed the first pitch, then took four balls for the first walk-off RBI of any kind in his big league career.

This was the Yankees' fourth walk-off victory in its last five home games. The last Yankees' walk-off walk came in 2010 when Juan Miranda drew it against Boston.

Following Corey Kluber’s no-hitter at Texas and seven-inning scoreless starts by Domingo Germán, Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole, Taillon pitched two-hit ball for five innings to extend the shutout streak by Yankees starters to 35 innings. That matched a string in 1947 for the second-longest in team history behind 40 innings in 1932, according to STATS.

In an era of increased bullpen use, New York strung together five straight scoreless starts for the first time — the first by any team since Washington in 2015.

New York moved a season-high nine games over .500 at 28-19. The Yankees are 23-9 since 5-10 start.

AL Central-leading Chicago (26-19) has lost three straight for the first time this year. Chicago grounded into a pair of double plays, a day after hitting into four and two days after grounding into a triple play.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run single in the first off Dallas Keuchel, whose error on Luke Voit’s comebacker grounder led to a pair of unearned runs. Keuchel, a four-time Gold Glove winner, made his first error since September 2017.

Torres had three hits and is 11 for 18 since returning from a trip to the COVID-19 injured list, raising his average from .234 to .282.

New York built a 3-0 lead with a run-scoring double-play grounder after Keuchel walked his first two batters in the fifth.

José Abreu’s 450-foot, two-run homer in the sixth off Wandy Peralta went over the visitors’ bullpen in left and cut the gap to 3-2, but shortstop Tim Anderson made a run-scoring throwing error while trying to complete a double play in the bottom half.

Yasmani Grandal homered in the seventh off Chad Green, a ball right fielder Clint Frazier appeared to think he could catch at the wall before a fan reached over his glove.

Keuchel allowed three runs and six hits, leaving with an unhappy expression when replaced with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth.

HISTORY BOOK

New York’s 1947 scoreless streak included shutouts by Spec Shea, Allie Reynolds and Spud Chandler, and eight scoreless innings by Bill Bevens, who led 17-0 when he allowed Ted Williams’ two-out homer in the ninth.

WEB GEMS

LF Miguel Andújar made a diving catch on Abreu with two on and one out in the first. Third base umpire Todd Tichenor ruled it a trap, and the Yankees turned a double play, but a video review determined Andújar caught the ball. ... LeMahieu sprinted from second and made a sprawling catch near the right-field foul line to rob Yermin Mercedes of a double in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: CF Adam Engel, sidelined since tearing his right hamstring during a March 20 spring training game against Cleveland, is to start an injury rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Norfolk.

Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton (strained left quadriceps) took batting practice. He is eligible to be activated Tuesday. ... LHP Zack Britton, recovering from surgery on March 15 to remove a bone spur in his pitching elbow, was to throw a bullpen on Sunday or Monday, then start a rehab assignment, most likely with Double-A Somerset. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Britton will need about five rehab outings, with two days off after each of his first two outings, then one each after his next three.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-1) starts a homestand opener Monday against St. Louis, putting Chicago’s Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa against the team he managed from 2000-11 and led to three NL pennants and two World Series titles.

Yankees: Kluber (4-2), coming off a no-hitter at Texas, starts a series opener against Toronto on Tuesday. "Keeping the routine as normal as possible between starts," the understated pitcher said.