Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was upset after the team’s latest playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night as the team missed out on a few opportunities to take the lead or tie the game.

The final Bills drive started with Allen’s long pass to Stefon Diggs going right through the receiver’s hands. It was tough sledding from there, but Buffalo got into field goal range. However, Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard game-tying field goal.

Buffalo fell to Kansas City 27-24. The Bills have been eliminated by the Chiefs in three of the last four seasons.

"Here, there, doesn’t matter," Allen said. "Losing sucks. I don’t know what else to say."

Allen felt bad for putting Bass in the situation of having to nail a game-tying field goal.

"I wish he wouldn’t have been put in that situation," he said. "You win as a team. You lose as a team. One play doesn’t define a season, doesn’t define a game."

Bills coach Sean McDermott also weighed in.

"I’m extremely disappointed. I mean, you put so much time into this, you put so much time into a season, let alone this game and the preparation for it," he said. "And to come out and to not perform the way I’d hoped we would have, it’s extremely disappointing and frustrating.

"I’ve been to two Super Bowls and there’s only one team that’s happy. It’s that type of business and you keep working at it."

Allen finished 26-of-39 with 186 passing yards, a touchdown pass, 72 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

