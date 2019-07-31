UFC rising star Jorge Masvidal wants Conor McGregor for his next fight

UFC rising star Jorge Masvidal is waiting for his next fight and repeated Tuesday that he wants Conor McGregor.

Masvidal stunned the mixed martial arts world with the quickest knockout in UFC history at UFC 239 when he defeated Ben Askren in five seconds. His prominence has grown since that fight and he told TMZ Sports that he wants his next opponent to be McGregor.

“I got good things to say about Conor,” Masvidal said. “He's done a lot in the sport and he's made his money already and if he feels he's not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I'm gonna be the first one to applaud him and be like do your thing my brother.”

He added: “If he wants to come back and he wants somebody that's gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further my brother!”

UFC president Dana White has already shot down the idea of Masvidal facing off against McGregor because of the size difference between the two competitors, according to TMZ Sports. Masvidal fought Askren at 170 pounds while McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov was at 155 pounds.

Masvidal dismissed White's notion and had a message for McGregor.

“If you want this fight my brother, I'm right here man. Let's get it f-----g crackin’.”

White said over the weekend that McGregor was also "pissed off" about his comments about the potential matchup.

McGregor hasn’t fought since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, which resulted in a massive melee inside and outside the octagon. Both fighters were suspended, with Nurmagomedov due to make his return on September 7 against Dustin Poirier.