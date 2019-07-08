Jorge Masvidal sets UFC record with quickest knockout in company's history

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal set a record for the quickest knockout in the company’s history with his defeat over Ben Askren at UFC 239 on Saturday.

Masvidal defeated Askren in five seconds. He started the fight with a flying knee to the top of Askren’s head and then proceeded to punch him twice in the face while he laid on the mat.

The match was quickly stopped and Masvidal’s arm was raised as the victor.

Masvidal was criticized on social media for taunting Askren while he was down on the mat. The two were known for exchanging insults before their fight.

Masvidal addressed his taunting after the match.

WARNING: EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

Masvidal improved to 33-13 with the win. Askren, who dropped to 19-1, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

UFC president Dana White said after the fight that Askren was "good" and tests "came back negative."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.