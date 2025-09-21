Jordon Hudson's sideline talk fails to save Bill Belichick as UNC suffers crushing defeat to UCF

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson may have given her boyfriend, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, a pep talk before his game against UCF, but it didn’t work out for the Tar Heels on Saturday in Central Florida.

The Tar Heels were blown out 34-9 as UCF dominated on its home turf, dropping North Carolina to 2-2 in Belichick’s inaugural college football coaching campaign.

Before the game, Hudson was spotted talking to Belichick on the sideline, which has become a common occurrence since his debut at North Carolina in another blowout loss to TCU earlier this season.

It’s unclear what Hudson, 24, and Belichick, 73, were discussing on the field, but video captured Hudson whispering in Belichick’s ear before kickoff.

"First of all, he did a great job with UCF today," Belichick said of coach Scott Frost after the loss. "Their team played well, certainly better than we did. There were too many problems out there to be consistent."

The Tar Heels allowed 13 unanswered points to start the game, putting them in an early hole. They managed a field goal late in the second quarter, but the damage was already done as UCF extended the lead after that.

TCU PLAYER TAUNTS BILL BELICHICK, JORDON HUDSON AFTER COACH'S UNC DEBUT LOSS: 'GOTTA CALL HIS GIRLFRIEND'

"There are a lot of things that we need to do a better job of, and they were just better than us today," Belichick added.

Gio Lopez, Belichick’s quarterback, threw for only 87 yards with two interceptions before suffering a right leg injury in the third quarter that knocked him out of the game.

This was Belichick’s first loss since his debut against the Horned Frogs. North Carolina turned the tide with a 20-3 win over Charlotte and blew out Richmond 41-6 last week to reach 2-1 entering Saturday.

Hudson has been a regular presence on the sideline before games despite some disagreeing with it when she was spotted before the TCU game. Her name was even mentioned by TCU player Bud Clark, who went viral after commenting on Instagram Live following the 48-14 rout.

"Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend," Clark, who had a pick-six in the win, was heard saying in a clip. "…He sad."

Hudson and Belichick created the wrong type of stir leading up to the 74-year-old coach’s debut, most notably with a controversial "CBS Sunday Morning" interview.

Hudson said, "We’re not talking about that," when Belichick was asked how the couple met. Emails obtained by WRAL show Belichick addressing the controversy over his romantic and professional relationship with Hudson, where he claimed CBS "secretly" had a camera focused on her despite her request to sit off camera.

"I met Jordon randomly on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. That is no secret," Belichick wrote in another email. "Jordon was not dodging the specific question regarding how we met, but rather was preventing the interview from continuing to probe into personal matters."

Hudson also handles Belichick’s off-the-field career opportunities, and since the relationship began, it has been the punchline of jokes at award shows as well as a storyline in the national sports media.

North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi insisted that Belichick’s relationship with Hudson isn’t a distraction for the program.

"I mean, a lot of it is just noise," he told ESPN Radio’s "Marty & McGee" in June. "And for us to be distracted by something that has no bearing, that has no relevance whatsoever, that is a complete falsehood, in terms of what people are saying or what they’re writing. It’s comical. And, for me, to really even attack anybody who’s saying it, gives them credibility. Which I don’t, because it’s a completely false narrative."

