©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Browns

Jordon Hudson takes subtle shot at NFL reporter after Bill Belichick crack

Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot offered the zinger during an award speech

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance Video

Relationship expert Jackie Dorman talks Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson romance

Jackie Dorman, founder of the "Last Year Single" program, talks to Fox News Digital about the whirlwind romance between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, appeared to throw some subtle shade at a Cleveland Browns beat reporter on Saturday.

Cleveland.com journalist Mary Kay Cabot cracked a joke about Belichick in apparent reference to Hudson while giving a speech after she received the Bill Nunn Memorial Award. The honor is given to a reporter from the Professional Football Writers of America for their "long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage."

Mary Kay Cabot in Canton

Mary Kay Cabot speaks to the audience at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1, 2025. (Scott Galvin/Imagn Images)

Cabot started to cover the Browns in 1991, when Belichick initially took over as head coach. She said in her speech that Belichick would call her and "yell" at her if she wrote something he didn’t like.

"Now I totally understand why Bill gave such a hard time," Cabot added, via Cleveland.com. "I was 28 at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old."

Hudson is 24 years old and the relationship she has with Belichick was a huge talking point in the spring after an interview with CBS. Hudson appeared to try to shut questioning about their relationship down, and it shed light on some of the inner workings of what’s going on between the two.

Jordon Hudson looks on

Jordon Hudson, the girlfriend of Bill Belichick, in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

'NOT A DISTRACTION': NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL PLAYERS WEIGH IN ON BILL BELICHICK'S ROMANCE WITH JORDON HUDSON

Hudson appeared to catch wind of the joke and reposted criticism that others had.

"Not much of a ‘laugh,’" the critical post read. "No wonder so many have contempt for the media, especially those who want to be the story rather than roprt (sic) on the story."

The frenzy around Belichick and Hudson’s relationship has simmered since its peak in the spring.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at NFL Honors

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors in New Orleans, Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Belchick is gearing up for his first season as the Tar Heels’ head coach. North Carolina’s season begins on Sept. 1 against TCU.

