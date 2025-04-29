Jordon Hudson releases fiery Bill Belichick email on media's book coverage after scrutinized TV interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson shared an April 10 email from Bill Belichick to her and his representatives on Tuesday amid the backlash over an interview with CBS that was aired over the weekend.

Belichick’s five-paragraph email expressed some worry about an article that was set to be published amid an interview off of his forthcoming book – "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football." He said he didn’t think it was "fantastic" but expected the mystery article to drive sales.

"This is about what I expected from the media," he wrote, apparently in blue. "We went through how important it was for me to put ‘I f---ed up’ in the book, and of course, that is the feature of this article – which is mostly about admitting mistakes and talking about a Super Bowl mistake.

"I am fine with putting mistakes in the book, but I am certainly not surprised that of 260+ pages, that is what they would highlight. And of course, the ‘I f---ed up’ is the click bait they used for the story. We’ll see what the title of the article is, which I noticed has been conveniently left out – do we have approval on that. I would approve the article if we can also approve the headline, which is actually more important than the article."

Belichick said he could anticipate more of the same from the media with his appearances on "interviews" and "podcasts."

"These appearances will, no doubt, want to focus on whatever negatives they can extract from the book, and all the current events that don’t have anything to do with the book, but are most relevant to their ‘ratings’ and their agenda (which is not mine)," he added.

"That was evident when Alelrod dropped the story because we would not do current events at UNC. We’ll see how many people want to talk about the $5,000 bill for ‘spoiled milk,’ and other entertaining business aspects from the book. I have no doubt the ‘I f---ed up’ will not be the main focus of Ray Dalio and & Suzy Welch in my conversations with them."

BILL BELICHICK'S RELATIONSHIP WITH JORDON HUDSON THRUST INTO NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT AFTER AWKWARD INTERVIEW

Belichick made clear he didn’t want the book to become bathroom reading material that "highlights my mistakes" but instead wanted the focus on how he helped grow the New England Patriots’ value with six Super Bowl championships.

"I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover, and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion – we have enough hype to work with. I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically."

Hudson’s post was captioned, "Full statement to be released later today."

The post came as Hudson faced criticism for shutting down a question about how she and Belichick met during an interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning."

Amid the criticism, Hudson dusted off her X account and reposted supportive messages.

"Nothing awkward about it. Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking," one person wrote.

"I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media," another added.

Belichick described Hudson in his book as his "creative muse." She has been seen with him at awards ceremonies and in several Instagram snaps. And while she’s described him as her "twin flame," their relationship didn’t appear to be something they wanted to talk about.