North Carolina Tar Heels

Jordon Hudson playfully teases Bill Belichick about attire while at NHL playoff game

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for quite some time

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jordon Hudson joined Bill Belichick on Tuesday night as the couple took in a Stanley Cup playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

Hudson lauded the hospitality the two received from the Raleigh-based organization as Belichick has taken over the North Carolina Tar Heels football program just a few miles down the road in Chapel Bill. Hudson had a little fun at Belichick’s expense over his attire.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Belichick apparently didn’t feel like blending in with the crowd. He wore a Carolina blue suit while Hudson wore a white outfit.

"Way to blend in, babe," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Jordon Hudson ribs Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson playfully ribs Bill Belichick. (Instagram)

Belichick and Hudson have been by each other’s sides for months now, since they were first romantically linked when they met on a flight to Boston in 2021.

The age gap between them recently became a topic of conversation when emails obtained by The Athletic showed that Belichick had emailed UNC officials expressing concerns about potentially being called a "predator" online. 

Jordon Hudson

Jordon Hudson at Loudermilk Center for Excellence at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Dec. 12, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'"

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life and would "never" support those actions. 

Bill Belichick fields questions from media

North Carolina Tar Heels' new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Hudson is set to participate in a Miss Maine USA beauty pageant.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

