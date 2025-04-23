Jordon Hudson playfully teases Bill Belichick about attire while at NHL playoff game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson joined Bill Belichick on Tuesday night as the couple took in a Stanley Cup playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

Hudson lauded the hospitality the two received from the Raleigh-based organization as Belichick has taken over the North Carolina Tar Heels football program just a few miles down the road in Chapel Bill. Hudson had a little fun at Belichick’s expense over his attire.

Belichick apparently didn’t feel like blending in with the crowd. He wore a Carolina blue suit while Hudson wore a white outfit.

"Way to blend in, babe," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Belichick and Hudson have been by each other’s sides for months now, since they were first romantically linked when they met on a flight to Boston in 2021.

The age gap between them recently became a topic of conversation when emails obtained by The Athletic showed that Belichick had emailed UNC officials expressing concerns about potentially being called a "predator" online.

"Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?" Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day, "I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'"

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life and would "never" support those actions.

Hudson is set to participate in a Miss Maine USA beauty pageant.

