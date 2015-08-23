Jordan Niebrugge among 5 that fill out US Walker Cup team

Oklahoma State senior Jordan Niebrugge was among five players added to the U.S. team for the Walker Cup next month in England.

Niebrugge tied for sixth and was low amateur at the British Open at St. Andrews. Also added to the American team were mid-amateurs Scott Harvey and Mike McCoy, along with Denny McCarthy and Robby Shelton. Niebrugge is the only returning player from the 2013 matches against Great Britain and Ireland

They join five players previously selected — U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion Bryson DeChambeau, Maverick McNealey, Hunter Stewart, Beau Hossler and Lee McCoy.

Matt NeSmith and Scott Scheffler were selected as alternates.

The Walker Cup is Sept. 12-13 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. The U.S. won in 2013 and leads the series 35-8-1.