Jordan Love's media session ends abruptly after reporter brings up Packers' extension talks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love enters training camp on just a one-year deal after both sides opted against the traditional fifth-year option, and going with a $13.5 million pact that’s incentive laden instead.

Love certainly proved himself in his first year as the team’s starter, falling just short of a NFC title game appearance in his breakout 2023 campaign, which begs the question: Will the Packers extend him before the start of the 2024 season?

However, contract questions appear to be something Love doesn’t want to speak about — or at least he’s not allowed to talk about at the moment.

During a media availability on Tuesday while attending a youth camp, reporters were allegedly instructed not to bring up training camp or ongoing contract negotiations to Love.

But the media didn’t oblige, as Fox6 News’ Lily Zhao asked Love about those contract talks, noting the goal of the Packers was to get a deal done before the start of camp.

That’s when someone stepped in and kept repeating "nope," as Love smiled. The media availability was cut off right there.

If the Packers are unable to reach a long-term extension with Love at any point this season, he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Love would surely be one of the top free agents on the market if that was the case, but the Packers have seen enough to believe he can be their franchise quarterback for years to come following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Love completed 64.2% of his passes last season, throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions over 17 games.

His most impressive start, though, came in the NFC Wild Card Round when he led the Packers to a 48-32 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium.

Love threw only 21 passes but completed 16 of them for 272 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first playoff action in the NFL, and he defeated the No. 2 seed in the NFC on their home turf.

He wasn’t as successful against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, throwing for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Packers lost by only three points as the 49ers needed to come from behind late in the game.

The future appears bright for Love after his breakout year, and with young receivers around him and a new running back in Josh Jacobs, the offense is primed to have another solid year production-wise with him under center.

But until a new contract extension is inked on paper, reporters are likely going to keep asking Love about his future in Green Bay. Whether those questions get shot down at the Packers’ facility remains to be seen.

