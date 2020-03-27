Jordan Love: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jordan Love is a college quarterback for the Utah State Aggies who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years as a starter at Utah State where he went on to have a strong start as a redshirt sophomore before struggling in his final season, throwing 17 interceptions and having a completion percentage of just 62.0.

Here are five other things to know about Love.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Love wowed at the combine, recording 4.54 40-yard dash time with a 36-inch vertical jump and a 121-inch broad jump.

2) HIGH SCHOOL LEGEND

Love, 21, was born in Bakersfield, Calif., where he attended Liberty High School. Despite totaling 2,148 yards and 24 passing touchdowns, Utah State was the only FBS program to offer him a scholarship.

3) AGGIE MVP

Love’s best season was in 2018. He earned second-team All-Mountain West honors for the Aggies after totaling 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was also named MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

4) SEASON STATS

Love totaled 3,402 yards for 20 touchdowns this past season. He threw a Football Bowl Subdivision high of 17 interceptions, more than his first two seasons with the Aggies combined.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Love could end up being drafted by the New England Patriots as they look to groom a young QB who will fit within their limited cap space.