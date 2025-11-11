Jon Gruden calls on NFL to 'dump' Thursday night games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden became the latest figure around the game to call for the dismantling of games being played on Thursday night.

Gruden said Monday on FOX Sports’ "Wake Up Barstool" that having a game on Thursday night is a disadvantage to players, and took a swipe at the slog that was the Denver Broncos’ 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at the beginning of the Week 10 slate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Let’s start with ’Thursday Night Football,’ man. What a treat it is," Gruden said facetiously. "No preparation, no time to recover, no chance. Get rid of these Thursday night games. Dump them. It’s not fair to the players, it’s not fair to the coaches. Who goes out and tries to perform at a high level with no preparation? Dump these games."

The Thursday night games have been scrutinized because of player safety. Most teams come off of a Sunday game and only have three days to rest and recover before going back onto the field.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in 2023 that he didn’t think the league was putting players in harm’s way with the games.

NFL FANS SKEWER BRONCOS-RAIDERS GAME AMID LISTLESS OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCES

"I don’t think we’re putting Amazon over our players. … The data doesn’t show higher injury rate," he said at the time.

Thursday night games have seen its share of oddities over the years whether it’s been blowouts, low-scoring games, controversial injuries, or the weather, there’s always something to talk about coming out of the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Amazon has an 11-year media rights deal with the NFL, which started in 2023. Thursday night games are here to stay.