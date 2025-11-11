Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Jon Gruden calls on NFL to 'dump' Thursday night games

Fans took issue with the performances in the Broncos' win over the Raiders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden became the latest figure around the game to call for the dismantling of games being played on Thursday night.

Gruden said Monday on FOX Sports’ "Wake Up Barstool" that having a game on Thursday night is a disadvantage to players, and took a swipe at the slog that was the Denver Broncos’ 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at the beginning of the Week 10 slate.

Jon Gruden at a joint practice in 201

Then-Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 18, 2021. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"Let’s start with ’Thursday Night Football,’ man. What a treat it is," Gruden said facetiously. "No preparation, no time to recover, no chance. Get rid of these Thursday night games. Dump them. It’s not fair to the players, it’s not fair to the coaches. Who goes out and tries to perform at a high level with no preparation? Dump these games."

The Thursday night games have been scrutinized because of player safety. Most teams come off of a Sunday game and only have three days to rest and recover before going back onto the field.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in 2023 that he didn’t think the league was putting players in harm’s way with the games.

Roger Goodell looks on at Super Bowl press conference

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during a press conference at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

NFL FANS SKEWER BRONCOS-RAIDERS GAME AMID LISTLESS OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCES

"I don’t think we’re putting Amazon over our players. … The data doesn’t show higher injury rate," he said at the time.

Thursday night games have seen its share of oddities over the years whether it’s been blowouts, low-scoring games, controversial injuries, or the weather, there’s always something to talk about coming out of the game.

Bo Nix comes onto the field

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Amazon has an 11-year media rights deal with the NFL, which started in 2023. Thursday night games are here to stay.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

