NFL flexes upcoming 'Thursday Night Football' game for first time ever

Broncos-Chargers is replacing Browns-Bengals in Week 16

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
For the first time in league history, the NFL is flexing a "Thursday Night Football" game. 

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals were scheduled to play the Thursday night game during Week 16, but the NFL is replacing that matchup with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The change is unprecedented because of how drastically different team preparation is between a Thursday and Sunday game. 

Roger Goodell speaks to the media

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Teams and players generally don’t like playing on Thursday because of a lack of recovery time and preparation can lead to injuries. 

The Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 Thursday to improve to 3-8 and are closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft than playoff contention.

The Bengals, despite Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase playing well, are 4-7 and have an uphill climb to make the playoffs. 

J.K. Dobbins and Jim Harbaugh

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is congratulated by head coach Jim Harbaugh after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Chargers (7-3) and Broncos (6-5) both occupy playoff spots in the AFC and their Week 16 matchup could be pivotal for determining seeding, not to mention better ratings for the NFL. 

The current seeding in the AFC:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)

4. Houston Texans (7-4)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

7. Denver Broncos (6-5)

Sean Payton looks on at training camp

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during training camp July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) and Miami Dolphins (4-6) are on the outside looking in. 

The Chargers will be home for the Thursday night matchup against the Broncos Dec.19. Both teams are home the prior week, potentially another reason the NFL made the schedule change. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.