Johnny Manziel is making a return to football.

The Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft will make his return to the gridiron with the new Fan Controlled Football League, according to ESPN.com.

Manziel, who last played in April 2019 for the Alliance of American Football, also played in The Spring League and the Canadian Football League since the Browns released him back in 2015.

"The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun," Manziel told ESPN.com. "It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past."

Manziel played college football at Texas A&M and won the Heisman Trophy award in 2012. He was the No. 22 overall pick by the Browns in 2014, and he played in only 14 games over two seasons for Cleveland.

The FCF will give Manziel new life in the football world. The league is scheduled to hold 7-on-7 games, on a 50-by-35-yard field, with 10-yard end zones. Games will last an hour, and fans will be involved in setting the rosters and calling plays for teams.

"Life gives you opportunities sometimes to do something that you would still like to do if it was in a different capacity," Manziel added. "This has a lot of potential to just be a good time and still be football-centric. They’re going to let the people [who] join this league be who they are and have fun with it and be a little bit more free than what football is sometimes. That’s definitely what appealed to me. They don’t want me to change who I am or anything else. They want to come out, put a good product out and be fun with it."