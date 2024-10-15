Johnny Gaudreau's best friend on Blue Jackets scores goal, points to late star's name hanging in rafters

The Columbus Blue Jackets home opener on Tuesday night was filled with every emotion.

It was their first game on their home ice since their star left-winger, Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother were killed back in August.

The Jackets honored the brothers with plenty of tributes, including raising a banner with Gaudreau's No. 13, a makeshift memorial, and even taking the ice a man short.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, what happened in the second period could only be explained by destiny.

Sean Monahan played with Gaudreau for seven seasons in Calgary with the Flames, while this was set to be Gaudreau's third season in Columbus.

Monahan, though, signed with Columbus to team up with his best friend. However, the two would never share the ice in Jackets sweaters.

However, Gaudreau's presence was certainly felt, as Monahan scored a goal in the second period, and almost immediately pointed to Gaudreau's No. 13 in the rafters.

Monahan took the opening faceoff, passing the puck to the empty spot on the ice, where Gaudreau should have been.

Both the Jackets and Florida Panthers wore Gaudreau jerseys with his No. 13 during warmups.

NHL LEGEND HENRIK LUNDQVIST REFLECTS ON JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S DEATH: 'SUCH A TRAGEDY'

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, aged 31 and 29 respectively, were killed in late August by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in their hometown in New Jersey the day before their sister's wedding.

Gaudreau's father, Guy, was with the team at their morning skates Monday and Tuesday.

"It looked like he was just having a blast," Jackets head coach Dean Evason said. "Just having fun skating. I said to him ‘any time you want to come out, you’re more than welcome.'"

Guy Gaudreau attended a Philadelphia Flyers practice last month. The Gaudreaus live right outside of Philly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to New Jersey State police, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road when 43-year-old Sean Higgins, driving in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind at around 8:30 p.m. ET.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto and jailed at the Salem County Correctional Facility.