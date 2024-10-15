Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau's best friend on Blue Jackets scores goal, points to late star's name hanging in rafters

Sean Monahan signed with Columbus to play with Gaudreau again

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Columbus Blue Jackets home opener on Tuesday night was filled with every emotion.

It was their first game on their home ice since their star left-winger, Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother were killed back in August.

The Jackets honored the brothers with plenty of tributes, including raising a banner with Gaudreau's No. 13, a makeshift memorial, and even taking the ice a man short.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sean Monahan

Sean Monahan, #23 of the Columbus Blue Jackets, celebrates his goal in the second period against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 15, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

However, what happened in the second period could only be explained by destiny.

Sean Monahan played with Gaudreau for seven seasons in Calgary with the Flames, while this was set to be Gaudreau's third season in Columbus.

Monahan, though, signed with Columbus to team up with his best friend. However, the two would never share the ice in Jackets sweaters.

However, Gaudreau's presence was certainly felt, as Monahan scored a goal in the second period, and almost immediately pointed to Gaudreau's No. 13 in the rafters.

Monahan took the opening faceoff, passing the puck to the empty spot on the ice, where Gaudreau should have been.

Both the Jackets and Florida Panthers wore Gaudreau jerseys with his No. 13 during warmups.

Blue Jackets wearing 13

Columbus Blue Jackets players warm up before the game against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 15, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

NHL LEGEND HENRIK LUNDQVIST REFLECTS ON JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S DEATH: 'SUCH A TRAGEDY'

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, aged 31 and 29 respectively, were killed in late August by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in their hometown in New Jersey the day before their sister's wedding.

Gaudreau's father, Guy, was with the team at their morning skates Monday and Tuesday.

"It looked like he was just having a blast," Jackets head coach Dean Evason said. "Just having fun skating. I said to him ‘any time you want to come out, you’re more than welcome.'"

Guy Gaudreau attended a Philadelphia Flyers practice last month. The Gaudreaus live right outside of Philly.

Gaudreau tribute

A memorial in honor of Johnny Gaudreau is on display before the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 15, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to New Jersey State police, the Gaudreau brothers were cycling on a road when 43-year-old Sean Higgins, driving in the same direction, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck them from behind at around 8:30 p.m. ET. 

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto and jailed at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.