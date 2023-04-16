Expand / Collapse search
John Hunter Nemechek's car catches fire as he celebrates NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville

It was Nemechek's second win of the season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
John Hunter Nemechek picked up his second victory of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia.

Nemechek led the most laps and won the Call 811.com Before You Dig 250. It was the third win of the season for the Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Xfinity Series. Nemechek won the second race of the season – the Production Alliance Group 300 at California Speedway in Fontana, California.

John Hunter Nemechek and crew celebrate after winning the NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 15, 2023, in Virginia. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

John Hunter Nemechek was burning out his tires in front of his team after their win but his wheels caught fire. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

What caught the attention of fans after the race was Nemechek’s hot celebration. He burned out his tires in front of his race team but his wheels caught fire. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith did something similar a few weeks ago.

At first, he tried to drive away from the fire but was asked to stop so safety officials could extinguish the flames. The fire left burn marks on the racetrack with less than 24 hours before the NASCAR Cup Series started their engines.

The burn damage to the #20 Pye Barker Fire and Safety Toyota, caused by flames from John Hunter Nemechek's burnout celebration at Martinsville Speedway on April 15, 2023. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

"I’m glad we had a chance to burn it down out there," Nemechek said after the race. "Thank you to them for all the safety equipment for that amazing burnout that caught on fire."

It was the fourth win of his career. Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Brandon Jones finished 2-5 behind him.

It was the fourth win of John Hunter Nemechek's career. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

John Hunter Nemechek drives with a tire in flames after winning the NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 15, 2023. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"I can't say enough about this team," he said. "If you would have asked me yesterday, I would have said we were a 10th-place team. But our guys really made some great adjustments."

There have been 12 different winners in the last 12 years at the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

