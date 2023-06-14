John Gotti III hit with 6-month suspension after brawl during Floyd Mayweather Jr exhibition match

John Gotti III has received a six-month suspension from the Florida State Athletic Commission for his part in the chaos that ensued at the end of his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday night.

The commission said in its statement that the suspension was issued immediately after the fight , adding that Mayweather was not disciplined as a result of the incident.

"The DBPR Florida Athletic Commission took immediate action the evening of Sunday, June 11, and suspended John Gotti III for six months," reads the statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Mayweather has not been penalized."

The match was stopped by referee Kenny Bayless in the sixth round, but Gotti appeared to ignore his instructions and continued to go after Mayweather, prompting several members from both teams to enter the ring.

Gotti was competing in his third boxing match and has a pro record of 2-0. He’s also 5-1 in MMA.

He posted a few times on his Instagram Stories of the post-fight melee. He called Mayweather a "punk b----" and an "enemy for life."

Mayweather's family also reportedly faced racially charged threats on social media from Gotti’s family.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.