Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

John Gotti III hit with 6-month suspension after brawl during Floyd Mayweather Jr exhibition match

Mayweather was not disciplined

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

John Gotti III has received a six-month suspension from the Florida State Athletic Commission for his part in the chaos that ensued at the end of his exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday night.

The commission said in its statement that the suspension was issued immediately after the fight, adding that Mayweather was not disciplined as a result of the incident.

Floyd Mayweather & John Gotti III face off in a boxiing match

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III are shown in an exhibition fight at FLA Live Arena, sponsored by HQD. (BOWAstudios)

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR'S FAMILY FACES APPARENT RACIALLY CHARGED THREAT AFTER JOHN GOTTI III FIGHT DEBACLE

"The DBPR Florida Athletic Commission took immediate action the evening of Sunday, June 11, and suspended John Gotti III for six months," reads the statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Mayweather has not been penalized."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The match was stopped by referee Kenny Bayless in the sixth round, but Gotti appeared to ignore his instructions and continued to go after Mayweather, prompting several members from both teams to enter the ring.

John Gotti III fights Floyd Mayweather Jr.

John Gotti III is shown during his exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather at FLA Live Arena, sponsored by HQD. (BOWAstudios)

Gotti was competing in his third boxing match and has a pro record of 2-0. He’s also 5-1 in MMA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He posted a few times on his Instagram Stories of the post-fight melee. He called Mayweather a "punk b----" and an "enemy for life."

Floyd Mayweather fights Aaron Chalmers

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mayweather's family also reportedly faced racially charged threats on social media from Gotti’s family.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.