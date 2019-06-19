Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published

NHL star wants to return for 22nd season: 'I got nothing else going on'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

NHL star Joe Thornton could very well be on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame but apparently, he’s still thinking about playing a 22nd season.

Thornton told reporters Tuesday he wants to play another year and possibly longer.

ERIK KARLSSON AGREES TO EIGHT-YEAR CONTRACT WITH SAN JOSE SHARKS

“Probably play another 10 years. We’ll wait and see, but I’m thinking five to 10 right now. I got nothing else going on,” he said laughing, according to The Mercury News.

Thornton is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the period opens July 1. He said he plans to meet with the San Jose Sharks’ front office and hopes to continue playing for the team.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said Monday, “there will always be a place for Joe Thornton in this organization, on or off the ice.” Wilson made the comment after agreeing to an eight-year deal with defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The Sharks acquired the center in a trade with the Boston Bruins in November 2005. Since then, he’s scored 244 goals and recorded a total of 1,024 points with San Jose.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS RE-SIGN CARL HAGELIN TO FOUR-YEAR DEAL

The one-time Hart Trophy and Ross Trophy winner will turn 40 on July 2. He played 73 games for San Jose last season and helped the team get to the Western Conference Final, where they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis Blues.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.