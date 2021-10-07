Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

NFL legend Joe Montana believes Tom Brady could play until he's 60: 'He’s hardly ever getting hit'

Montana believes as long as Brady can physically throw the ball he can play

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Buccaneers star Tom Brady suggested he could play until he's 50 years old in a taped segment for the team prior to its game against the Atlanta Falcons back in Week 2.

One NFL Hall of Famer believes Brady, 44, could play even longer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is interviewed on the field after the the 2021 Super Bowl game with the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is interviewed on the field after the the 2021 Super Bowl game with the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, FIle)

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, who was also Brady’s childhood idol, recently spoke to USA Today, and he floated the idea that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could play until he’s 60 years old.

The reason? Brady hardly gets touched by defenses.

49ers quarterback Joe Montana raises his arms in celebration after throwing a touchdown pass to Jerry Rice.

49ers quarterback Joe Montana raises his arms in celebration after throwing a touchdown pass to Jerry Rice. (Getty Images)

"They don’t even touch him," Montana told the newspaper. "He’s hardly ever getting hit. So, he could play until maybe 60, I don’t know. It’s always about the physical part. How long can you handle that part of it?

"The way it is with the rules today, he just doesn’t take those big hits anymore," Montana added. "Yeah, he gets hit on occasion, but it’s never one of those, ‘300 pounds compressing you into the ground.’ They stopped that from being legal. They just don’t do that anymore."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo)

Montana believes as long as Brady can physically throw a football and as long as his offensive line protects him, the Bucs star can play for years to come. 

