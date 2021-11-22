Joe Mixon wants Bengals to lean on him

Since Bob Huggins departed the Queen City for Morgantown more than a decade ago, Cincinnati and post-season have rarely been used in the same sentence. But now the P-S word is en vogue around Southern Ohio once again — this time, in reference to the Bengals, not the Bearcats. Thanks to the legs (and occasionally the hands) of running back Joe Mixon, Cincinnati is firmly in the AFC playoff picture and Mixon is encouraging the team to lean on him to secure a playoff berth.

"I’m ready for it. I’m ready for whatever, for whatever they throw me," Mixon said via the team’s website.

Mixon, 25, was certainly up to the task on Sunday. He carried the ball 30 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 32-13 road win over Las Vegas. His bullying running style proved to be too much for the Raiders who bounced off Mixon like mosquitos on a bug zapper.

"A player like me, I always expect to do whatever I can to put the team in the best position," said Mixon. "My style of ball, I try to be the guy that sets the tone, and it was getting physical."

Five of Cincy’s remaining seven games are at home, which likely means the Bengals will pass less and run more because of the late-fall weather conditions there.

"The weather turns, and to be real, man, with the history of me being in Cincinnati, usually November and December become them games where they lean on me," Mixon told Bengals.com. "And I’ve been really doing big things and finishing very strong."

Regardless of the weather or the game plan, Mixon figures to be featured prominently in the Bengals’ chase for their first post-season appearance since 2015.

"I know sometimes it might be more of the run. Sometimes, more of the pass," added Mixon. "But I definitely look forward to playing November, December. Because, like I said, we have everything and every team that we need to get in the playoffs."

Hopefully, Mixon and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals follow the way the Cincinnati Bearcats, who made a post-season appearance in ten consecutive NCAA Tournaments under coach Bob Huggins.