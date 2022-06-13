Joe Maddon switched hairstyles to 'awaken' Angels during losing streak, never got to show it: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Maddon reportedly had an idea to ease the tension in the Los Angeles Angels’ dugout amid the team’s 12-game losing streak – change up his hairstyle.

Maddon was going to show up last Tuesday with a mohawk in hopes of sparking the team’s turnaround, ESPN reported Sunday. But he was fired before he could show it off.

"After consecutive loss number 12, Maddon got a mohawk haircut to try to awaken his team," ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian said during the "Sunday Night Baseball" telecast. "But the players never saw it, he was fired."

Angels general manager Perry Minasian recommended making the move to team owner Arte Moreno and then drove to Maddon’s home to deliver the news. Los Angeles third base coach Phil Nevin was named the interim manager.

"Looking at the last couple of days is really when I started thinking about making a change. And I’m trying not to make emotional decisions. I’ll be honest, I’ve been emotional the past couple of days. There have been some really tough losses," Minasian said.

Los Angeles was on a 14-game losing streak before snapping it against the Boston Red Sox Thursday. The team also defeated the New York Mets on Saturday.

Maddon was 157-172 in more than two seasons with the Angels. He was fired in 2020 after five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, which included a World Series title.

