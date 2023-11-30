Joe Flacco could start for Browns as QB woes worsen

The Cleveland Browns are hurting at quarterback and could be down to their last hope at sneaking into the playoffs amid one of the better seasons in recent memories.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was injured during the team’s 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos and has yet to clear concussion protocol. If he doesn’t clear it before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco could be in line to start.

The Browns signed Flacco after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury. Flacco was taking first reps in practice on Wednesday.

"No reason to make any decisions just yet," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We’ll see how it goes."

The Browns have spent the week in Los Angeles, practicing at UCLA. Stefanski believes it could be conducive to getting Flacco prepped and ready to play.

"The nice part is we’re all under one roof, so it’s easy to meet extra on an off day if the guys are in the building and they want to swing by so that’s the nice part," Stefanski said. "We’re all together."

Flacco is a 15-year veteran who played the majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He played for the Denver Broncos in 2019 and the New York Jets up until the 2022 season.

In his final season with the Jets, the 38-year-old played in five games and had 1,051 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

"Joe, as you guys know, has been in a bunch of different systems, been in a bunch of different buildings, so he knows how it works," Stefanski added. "He knows how different operations have different nuance, if you will, so he’s getting up to speed with what we do. He’s done a nice job."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.