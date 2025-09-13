Joe Burrow’s foundation severs ties with Ohio judge over comments celebrating Charlie Kirk's killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Joe Burrow Foundation has severed ties with Hamilton County Municipal Judge Ted Berry after the Ohio judge allegedly made celebratory comments on social media about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The foundation, founded by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, released a statement Friday announcing that it had "terminated" a member of its advisory board.

"The Joe Burrow Foundation was founded on the belief that everyone has the responsibility to do good. We have terminated an advisory board member that made inappropriate remarks in light of recent events and they are no longer associated with the Foundation," the statement read.

"Their comments do not reflect our values or our mission. We are committed to accountability and respect for all."

Berry was listed as a member of the advisory board previously on the foundation’s website. The statement did not name Berry or directly reference Kirk’s killing. Fox News Digital reached out to the organization for a statement to clarify whether Berry was the member terminated.

Ohio State Rep. Adam Mathews shared the foundation’s statement on social media and confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday that Berry was the advisory board member terminated by the foundation. The Republican lawmaker previously released a statement calling for the judge’s resignation after social media comments that Mathews said celebrated Kirk’s killing "with vitriolic, racially charged and political language."

"A judge must be a pillar of fairness and impartiality in our community," Mathews said. "To see a sitting judge post comments like 'Rest in Hatred & Division!', ask 'How's he feel about gun violence & gun control in Hell, now?', and then celebrate the race of the killer by stating 'So, a white guy killed him! Color it KARMA!' is shocking and completely unacceptable.

"This is not the conduct of a neutral arbiter of the law; it is the behavior of a political activist who has abandoned the core principles of his office."

Mathews warned that if Berry did not resign from his position, he would file a formal grievance with the Supreme Court of Ohio's Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Berry, who is due to retire in January 2026, told The Cincinnati Enquirer he does not "condone any type of violence on any human being."

"I regret if I caused division," he continued. "That was not my intent. And I hope there can be peace."

Berry could not be reached by Fox News Digital for comment. Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Alex Linser told FOX 19 that in response to Berry's "disappointing and divisive comments," the judge would not be recognized at an upcoming judicial event.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mathews commended Linser for his response and renewed calls for the judge's resignation.

"As a follow-up, I am pleased to see fellow attorney and Chairman of the Democratic Party Alex Linser speak out against Ted Berry’s behavior and stripping Berry out of their upcoming fundraising celebration of judges. It's the right decision. The bipartisan condemnation of his horrific and racist language is proof that we can come together. Ted Berry must resign."