The 2019 Heisman Trophy was awarded to Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrow on Saturday after he led the team to an undefeated 13-0 season and berth in the College Football Playoff.

He denied the Oklahoma Sooners the opportunity to boast three Heisman Trophy winners in a row after quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the award in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Burrow is LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. Burrow left Ohio State and joined LSU as a graduate transfer in 2018.

He had already set a Southeastern Conference (SEC) record with 48 touchdowns and is on pace to set an NCAA record for completion percentage at 77.9 percent.

The Heisman Trophy is given to the most outstanding player from each season and has been a long-held tradition in college football since 1935. The Heisman Trophy was first awarded to running back Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago.

It was originally called the DAC Trophy during its first season but was renamed after New York Downtown Athletic Club's athletic director, John Heisman, following his death in 1936.

After a flash of lightning nearly blinded Heisman he earned his law degree in the spring of 1892 and received his first coaching job at Oberlin College shortly thereafter. He went on to coach at Auburn, Clemson, Washington & Jefferson, Auburn, Clemson, Rice, University of Pennsylvania and Georgia Tech, where he achieved a 33-game win streak.

LSU is slated to face the number four ranked Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 in the College Football Playoff semi-final.

The winner will go on to play the winner of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between number two ranked Ohio State and number 3 ranked Clemson -- also on Dec. 28.

The championship game will take place on Jan.13 in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.