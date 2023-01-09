Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow confident in Super Bowl chances: 'The window's my whole career'

Burrow had a career year in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the AFC North for the second consecutive time, and with a full head of steam going into the playoffs, he expressed his confidence about his Super Bowl window.

Last year, Burrow led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. After he and the Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, he talked about his chances of winning the title.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"The window's my whole career," Burrow said, via NFL.com. "And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open."

Burrow was 25-of-42 with 215 passing yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He was also sacked twice. Chase finished with eight catches for 86 yards.

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati won the game 27-16.

"If we didn't win this one, I guess technically we would've won the division, but it wouldn't have felt like it," Burrow added. "So, it's good to get this one. Gonna have to play better next week to get the win."

Burrow set a new franchise record with 36 touchdown passes. He also had 4,690 passing yards and 12 interceptions.

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, huddles with his team in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, huddles with his team in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati. ( Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati begins its pursuit of another Super Bowl appearance against the Ravens on Sunday in the wild-card round.

