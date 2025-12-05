JMU athletic director pleads with fans to stop throwing snowballs after punter is nearly hit: 'Please stop'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A college football conference championship descended into a snowball fight on Friday that resulted in a player nearly being hit in a moment that may have impacted the game.

During James Madison's Sun Belt Conference championship game against Troy on Friday, James Madison athletic director Matt Roan had to send a PA message to home fans, warning them to stop throwing snowballs onto the field or risk a penalty for JMU.

Roan’s warning came shortly after Troy punter Evan Crenshaw was nearly hit by a snowball while punting from the end zone with the JMU student section behind him. Crenshaw shanked a 26-yard punt that helped set up the Dukes’ first score, a 40-yard field goal.

Fans in the student section began throwing snowballs during pregame warm-ups when the Dukes’ marching band got pelted. They kept it up for most of the first half, despite repeated warnings over the PA system.

Harrisonburg received about 1 1/2 inches of snow on Friday, its first measurable snowfall of the season.

No. 19 JMU has an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff field with a win over Troy and a loss by No. 16 Virginia to Duke in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.