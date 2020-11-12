J.J. Watt on Texans firing award-winning PR boss Amy Palcic: 'I think it's a big loss for us'

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt appeared to be unhappy with the front office’s decision to fire award-winning public relations boss Amy Palcic amid an ever-changing time within the organization.

The Texans are sitting at 2-6 through the first nine weeks of the season. Having already traded DeAndre Hopkins and fired Bill O’Brien, the team went through more changes Wednesday by getting rid of Palcic. She was the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award winner for best PR staff.

“First & only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL,” Watt tweeted.

“Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more.

Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business.”

He expanded a bit during his media availability.

“I think you can tell from the universal response from prominent people in the business, what type of person Amy is and how well respected and well-liked she is, both inside our building and outside the building,” Watt added.

“Extremely professional. Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. Just wants what’s best for the team and what’s best for the organization. Always trying to do what’s best, and was a massive helping hand with me during the hurricane, during my entire time here. So, I think it’s a very difficult loss. She’s an incredible person and I think she’s going to have another job in an absolute heartbeat. I think it’s a big loss for us.”

While there were reports over whether interim Texans general manager Jack Easterby made the decision over a supposed “culture fit,” team president Jamey Rootes told the Associated Press it was his call.

“It was definitely my call,” he said. “I gave her the role a number of years ago and felt the need to make a change. Leadership is sometimes a very lonely role and from time to time you have to make a move that impacts people that you care about deeply. This was one of those unfortunate times.”