Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance maintaining good relationship despite 'weird' NFL business

The San Francisco 49ers did everything possible this offseason to try and replace starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When trade rumors swirled around Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, and Aaron Rodgers, the 49ers were reportedly one of the teams interested in all of those quarterbacks.

Stafford went to the Los Angeles Rams. For now, Watson appears to be staying put in Houston. And Rodgers is back in Green Bay. But the 49ers decided to trade up and take North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback. But the real question is: For how long? Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay Area that he understands the nature of the business, but he said he has maintained a great relationship with the rookie quarterback.

"It’s me and Trey," Garoppolo told the website. "We’ve had a good relationship. We really have. It’s sort of one of those things. It is what it is. This business is weird, but you know, at the end of the day, we’re in that locker room, we’re around each other so much that, you know, it’s just business."

Lance echoed Garoppolo’s statement and talked about their relationship on Thursday.