Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Jimmy Garoppolo set to join Raiders, reunite with former coach: reports

The deal will keep Garoppolo in Las Vegas for three years

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to multiple reports. 

Garoppolo, 31, is expected to join the Raiders on a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $34 million guaranteed, ESPN reported citing sources. 

Garoppolo's departure follows a turbulent year for the former New England Patriots backup. 

After agreeing to a one-year contract in the offseason, Garoppolo stepped in for starter Trey Lance after he went down with the ankle injury early on in the season. But during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, he suffered his own season-ending injury, handing the baton to rookie Brock Purdy. 

He will reunite with Josh McDaniels, who served as his offensive coordinator while the two were with the New England Patriots.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.