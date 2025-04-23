Jimmy Butler to receive an MRI after Warriors star ruled out of Game 2

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State forward Jimmy Butler will be taken for an MRI on Friday, per the Warriors PR.

Butler was ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 of the Warriors' Western Conference first-round series with the Houston Rockets after taking a hard fall in the first quarter on a foul by Amen Thompson. He left the game and was taken to the locker room soon after the collision.

He was diagnosed with a pelvis contusion.

Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson.

It was unclear what Butler's injury was in the moment as he walked, gingerly, to the locker room.

He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1-of-2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

The Rockets, who never trailed on Wednesday, won 109-94 to even the series.

Game 3 of the Warriors-Rockets series is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.