Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Jim McMillin, former NFL defensive back for Raiders and Broncos, dead at 83

McMillin played a few seasons in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jim McMillin, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders, has died. He was 83.

The Raiders announced McMillin’s death in a statement. He was with the team in 1963 and played 14 games for them as a safety. He played in one game for the Raiders in 1964 before joining the Broncos.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim McMillin, who played defensive back for the Silver and Black from 1963-64," the organization said in a statement Sunday.

"McMillin played five total seasons in the AFL with both Oakland and Denver, and finished his pro career with 14 interceptions. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Jim's wife Phyllis and the entire McMillin family at this time."

Lionel Taylor, #87, is sandwiched by two defenders in a passing play, Jim McMillin, left, almost came up with interception but could not hang onto ball in Broncos intrasquad game Sunday in July 1966.

Lionel Taylor, #87, is sandwiched by two defenders in a passing play, Jim McMillin, left, almost came up with interception but could not hang onto ball in Broncos intrasquad game Sunday in July 1966. (Denver Post via Getty Images)

CHIEFS FANS BLAST TEAM'S SUPER BOWL LVII CELEBRATION: 'I AM ASHAMED'

McMillin was a standout at Colorado State before he joined the Broncos in 1961. He played in 14 games his rookie season and had five interceptions. In his sophomore season, he played in 14 games again and had four interceptions for the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown. 

He had two interceptions returned for a touchdown in his career and two fumbles returned for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He would return to Denver for 12 more games in 1965 before calling it a career.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.