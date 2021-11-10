Jim Harbaugh touts quarterback's pain threshold

University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara likely won’t win the Heisman, but he’s already won the respect of his coach, Jim Harbaugh. McNamara’s ability to play well through injury for the Wolverines is a big reason why Michigan, currently 8-1 and slotted sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, still has a realistic shot to make the postseason final four.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Some guys just have a higher pain threshold and can operate, function and do their job," Harbaugh said on the Inside Michigan radio show. "I thought Cade was in a really good groove. I could tell he was slowed a little bit (in last week’s win over Indiana), but he was able to operate and get the job done."

McNamara’s been dealing with a handful of injuries throughout the season, though the program has kept the quarterback’s exact injury under wraps.

SEC LEADERS GEORGIA, ALABAMA GEARING UP FOR FINAL CHALLENGES

"It’s nothing that he can make worse," said Harbaugh of the unspecified injury. "He’s in a much better place today than he was last Monday, so I feel real good about the week of preparation that he’ll be able to get for his health this Saturday."

On the season, McNamara’s thrown nine touchdowns and completed 62% of his throws for a Wolverines team that is averaging more than 36 points per game, good enough for second in the Big Ten.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alluding to his decision to continue playing McNamara at less than full strength, Harbaugh added: "As a coach, you’ve got to assess, ‘Does he help the team with where he’s at?’"

Thus far, the answer is a resounding yes.

Michigan and McNamara have two regular season games remaining before what could be a Big Ten showdown with Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend. Ready or not, expect the bruised and battered McNamara to be under center.