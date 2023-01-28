Jim Harbaugh met with Broncos after committing to stay at Michigan: report

Despite committing to remain in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh still reportedly met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner last week.

Harbaugh announced he would return to the University of Michigan despite reportedly being in talks with at least two teams.

The two parties discussed the Broncos' head coaching job, but nothing materialized.

Penner flew out to Michigan to meet with Harbaugh for an in-person discussion - Harbaugh's first conversation with Denver had been virtually.

In that video conversation, Harbaugh told the Broncos he was pulling out of the race, but Penner and general manager George Paton still made the trip, ESPN reported.

Harbaugh also met with the Minnesota Vikings after last season, saying he would no longer seek out NFL opportunities and describing it as a "one-time thing."

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -- coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in his statement Jan. 16. "My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

Michigan lost the Peach Bowl to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and TCU will meet Georgia in the national championship game Monday. It was the second straight CFP appearance for Michigan.

Harbaugh is 51-17 since joining Michigan in 2015. Including his stops at Stanford and the University of San Diego, his college head coaching record is 74-25. During his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he went 44-19-1, making three straight NFC championships and the 2013 Super Bowl, which he lost to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Wolverines, despite back-to-back Big Ten titles, have lost six straight bowl games under Harbaugh.