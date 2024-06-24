Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Tae Hayes arrested in Alabama on marijuana possession charge

Hayes has been on several rosters since entering the NFL in 2019

New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes was arrested in Alabama early Sunday morning on a marijuana possession charge, officials said.

Hayes was booked into the Morgan County Jail and was released on $300 bond just after 5 a.m. local time. He was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, according to AL.com.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, #11, catches the ball as New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes, #27, defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 15, 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, #11, catches the ball as New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes, #27, defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 15, 2023. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

"We are aware of the situation, and we will refrain from further comment as it is a pending legal matter," the Jets said in a statement to the New York Post.

Hayes was a standout defensive back at Appalachian State after playing high school football for Decatur in Alabama. He went undrafted in 2019 and started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has bounced around on several rosters since then.

Hayes has been with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Jets during the 2023 season.

Tae Hayes with the Stallions

Hasise DuBois, #80 of the Tampa Bay Bandits, stiff arms Tae Hayes, #3 of the Birmingham Stallions, in the fourth quarter of the game at Legion Field on June 18, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Alex Bierens de Haan/USFL/Getty Images)

He has appeared in 14 total NFL games. He had 18 total tackles and one fumble recovery in that span.

Hayes also spent time with the Birmingham Stallions, now of the United Football League. He was on the Stallions’ 2022 USFL championship team.

He signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets back in January and was expected to vie for a roster spot.

tae Hayes with the Panthers

Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes, #32, runs on to the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Nov. 27, 2022. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

New York was third in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed in 2023. The team finished 7-10 for the second consecutive season.

