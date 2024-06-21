Jets star Haason Reddick dresses up as samurai in Japan after skipping mandatory workouts

If Haason Reddick doesn't get his desired contract this offseason, he seems to have a backup plan.

The New York Jets acquired the edge rusher from the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason, but it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

Reddick, slated to be a free agent after this season, has skipped workouts, including OTAs and mandatory minicams earlier this week, as he continues to fight for a new contract.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Reddick's absence from the workouts was "unexcused," but the two had "dialogue," and Reddick is "in a really good place mentally" and "working his tail off."

Well, his Instagram story seems to tell one of those quips from Saleh, and not necessarily the latter.

Reddick posted himself dressed as a Samurai in Japan, captioning his video "The Lost Samurai."

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick to the Eagles in exchange for Reddick. Philadelphia's compensation could become a second-round pick if Reddick reaches certain playing time thresholds and records at least 10 sacks.

The 29-year-old Reddick finished the 2023 season with 11 sacks in 17 games for the Birds. His 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons are the fourth most in the NFL.

"He's definitely found a new lease on life in that front. He's dynamic. He's versatile. They can do a lot of different things with him, but he's a three-way rusher. He can win inside. He can win outside. He can run right through you," Saleh said at the time of the trade.

Reddick failed to record a sack during the last five games of last season, but his drop-off was largely attributed to a late-season change in defensive philosophy. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stripped Sean Desai of his defensive play-calling duties in mid-December.

The play-calling was handed over to Matt Patricia, who introduced new schemes.

Aaron Rodgers also had an unexcused absence from minicamp, with the Jets saying he had a prior commitment. It's been rumored, but not confirmed, he was on an ayahuasca retreat.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.