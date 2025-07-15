Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Jets’ Sauce Gardner becomes highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with new deal: report

Gardner reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Will the New York Jets finally have their first winning season in over a decade? | Speak Video

Will the New York Jets finally have their first winning season in over a decade? | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson weighs in on the New York Jets' chances of securing their first winning season in over a decade.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets have reached an agreement with another one of their young stars.

On Monday, the team reportedly agreed to a deal with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, according to the NFL Network. 

On Tuesday, the team reportedly made Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sauce Gardner reacts

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets reacts during a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium Sept. 19, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Gardner, 24, reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120.4 million extension with $60 million in guarantees, according to the NFL Network. The contract extension keeps Gardner with the team through 2030. 

Gardner confirmed his contract extension, writing, "The deal is done," in a post on X.

The former Cincinnati star burst onto the scene in 2022 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. In his rookie season, he had two interceptions and led the NFL with 20 passes defended. 

BROWNS ROOKIE QUINSHON JUDKINS ACCUSED OF PUNCHING WOMAN WITH ‘CLOSED FIST’ AS NEW DETAILS IN ARREST EMERGE

Sauce Gardner breaks up pass

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium Dec. 29, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

Not only did Gardner win Defensive Rookie of the Year that season, he also made his first Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro. Gardner also made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl again in his second season. 

Last year, Gardner did not make an All-Pro team and was not selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his young career, but he still had a strong season. In 15 games, Gardner had one interception with nine passes defended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sauce Gardner snags interception

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) hauls in an interception against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the fourth quarter Dec. 15, 2024, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

The Jets star will make $30.1 million per year, edging Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. to become the highest-paid cornerback ever. 

Below is a list of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL on a per-year basis. 

  1. Gardner, New York Jets: $30.1 million
  2. Stingley, Texans: $30 million
  3. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers: $25 million
  4. Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers: $24.1 million
  5. Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos: $24 million

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.