Jets’ Sauce Gardner becomes highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with new deal: report

The New York Jets have reached an agreement with another one of their young stars.

On Monday, the team reportedly agreed to a deal with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, according to the NFL Network.

On Tuesday, the team reportedly made Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Gardner, 24, reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120.4 million extension with $60 million in guarantees, according to the NFL Network. The contract extension keeps Gardner with the team through 2030.

Gardner confirmed his contract extension, writing, "The deal is done," in a post on X.

The former Cincinnati star burst onto the scene in 2022 and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. In his rookie season, he had two interceptions and led the NFL with 20 passes defended.

Not only did Gardner win Defensive Rookie of the Year that season, he also made his first Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro. Gardner also made first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl again in his second season.

Last year, Gardner did not make an All-Pro team and was not selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his young career, but he still had a strong season. In 15 games, Gardner had one interception with nine passes defended.

The Jets star will make $30.1 million per year, edging Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. to become the highest-paid cornerback ever.

Below is a list of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL on a per-year basis.

Gardner, New York Jets: $30.1 million Stingley, Texans: $30 million Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers: $25 million Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers: $24.1 million Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos: $24 million

