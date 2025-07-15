Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins accused of punching woman with ‘closed fist’ as new details in arrest emerge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins allegedly struck a woman in the mouth with a "closed fist" during a physical altercation that led to his arrest in Florida earlier this month, according to new details.

Judkins, who was drafted by the Browns with the 36th overall pick following a standout season at Ohio State, was arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department over the weekend and charged with battery and domestic violence following an incident that occurred with a romantic partner on July 7.

The couple began arguing after flying into Fort Lauderdale Airport, the NFL Network reported, citing a police report.

The woman claimed that Judkins was seemingly upset over text messages that he received from family members while the pair was waiting for their luggage at baggage claim. The police report did not detail what was said in the text messages, but the woman told law enforcement that she was attempting to dispel whatever was said in the messages.

After getting in their rental car outside the airport, the woman claimed that the argument turned physical.

"The victim stated that the defendant then punched her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist," the police report read, noting that the woman still had visible bruising on her chin area.

The argument continued in the vehicle, and according to the report, the woman at one point sat in the back of the car.

"The victim stated that the defendant turned around while he was driving and struck her additional times in the left arm and leg," the report stated, noting additional bruising in those areas.

The woman contacted the police days later on July 12, telling law enforcement that she did not report the alleged incident immediately because she "felt bad due to the recent success and career of the defendant."

Judkins was released on Sunday after he posted a $2,500 bond. The judge ordered the NFL player not to be in contact with the alleged victim and have no access to firearms.

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and gathering more information.

Fox News Digital reached out to Judkins' reps for comment.

