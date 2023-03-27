Jets’ Robert Saleh not hitting the ‘panic button’ amid Aaron Rodgers saga

Aaron Rodgers is still a member of the Green Bay Packers but New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t pressing the "panic button" just yet.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the four-time NFL MVP revealed that his intentions are to play for the Jets next season, but no deal has been reached between the two teams. Saleh told reporters on the second day of the Annual League Meeting that he’s positive "things are going to work out."

"Honestly, I’m not hitting the panic button," Saleh said. "I worry about the things I have control over. This is something I have zero control over so I’m just going to focus my energy on the things that I do. And it is what it is."

He continued: "I’m confident. I think that things are going to work out. You guys know me, I’m a very positive person and optimistic so I’m confident that things will go the way we were hoping. But at the same time, it’s not going to eat at me."

Saleh was careful with his choice of words with Rodgers still being a member of the Packers, but added that the attention New York has been getting from players around the league, not just Rodgers, is a testament to what the Jets have and could potentially achieve.

"You know we’ve come a long way in two years and to have a guy of his caliber … and there’s a lot of guys who want to come here and play. There’s a lot of excitement around the organization, and it’s a cool thing to be a part of. So hopefully we can just continue moving forward and capitalize on the momentum."

Saleh’s lack of anxiety about the lingering deal could also come from the familiarity Rodgers already has with Jets’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

"If the quarterback knows the system, it’s just a matter of refining skills and all that stuff. There’s no hurry on our end," Saleh said, without naming names.

While the NFL community awaits for word on a deal, Saleh gave an update on former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson, confirming that he will be QB No. 2.

"As of now, for sure. Like I said, we're really excited to work with him. I want to make sure I rephrase that, when I said as of now. I know that's gonna be the headline. But he's our No. 2. I really still think Zach has a future in this league to be a really good quarterback. I really do. He has the work ethic. He has the mindset. He's coming in here to attack it. We're counting on him to be a fixture here for a while."