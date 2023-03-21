Packers CEO Mark Murphy 'sworn to secrecy' over Aaron Rodgers, Jets situation

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy caused quite the stir the last time he commented on the Aaron Rodgers situation, so when the topic was approached again this week, he remained tight-lipped.

During a Tech Summit at Lambeau Field Monday, Murphy was asked a general question about the NFL Draft next month and free agency when he interrupted with the obvious.

"Yeah, and you know, we've got no other news really going on," he said sarcastically.

"I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything."

After weeks of speculation over his future plans, ​​ Rodgers revealed during Wednesday’s episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that he did meet with the Jets in California and that his "intention" is to play in New York.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he said.

But before Rodgers expressed those intentions, Murphy hinted that a trade was near when asked if there is a world where Rodgers is the Packers' starting quarterback.

"Yeah, I mean, unless things don't work out the way we want them," Murphy said.

Rodgers said last week that heading into his darkness retreat last month he was "90%" leaning toward retirement and "10%" sure he wanted to return to playing, but something changed with the Packers after he emerged from isolation.

"I was interested in where [the Packers] would be at mentally, and everything that I was told in the week that I was in Green Bay was, ‘Take as long as you want, and we want you to retire a Packer. You want to come back and play, obviously the door is wide open,'" Rodgers said. "So, that was the information I was going on. Now, when I came out of the darkness, something changed. I’m not exactly sure what that was, but something changed."

A deal has not been reached, but all signs are pointing toward Rodgers joining the Jets for the 2023 season.



