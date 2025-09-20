Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets receiver Josh Reynolds shot at in 2024 after mistakenly identified as part of drug-deal scam: report

Reynolds, then a member of the Broncos, was shot in the head and leg

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds was shot in the back of the head and leg in October 2024 in what is now being classified as a case of mistaken identity. 

The NFL player, then a member of the Denver Broncos, was injured in a shooting on Oct. 18, 2024, when he and two other individuals were shot at during a car chase by several suspects who mistakenly believed that the trio was involved in a drug-deal scam, The Denver Post reported, citing court documents. 

Josh Reynolds makes a catch

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

The suspects wrongly identified Reynolds’ group as the individuals involved in an earlier drug deal in which $250,000 in counterfeit money was used to buy cocaine. According to court records, the suspects surveilled the group inside a strip club in Glendale the night of the shooting before following them out and shooting at them during a car chase. 

As many as four vehicles were involved in the chase, The Denver Post reported. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, the Broncos confirmed that Reynolds was injured in a shooting. 

"Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries," the statement said. "Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities."

Josh Reynolds runs the ball

New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) fights for yards against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sept. 7, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Reynolds was shot in the back of the head and in the left leg. A second individual was shot in the back, and a third was injured by broken glass, according to the report. Seven adults and one juvenile were charged in the shooting and one person remains at large. 

The Denver Post reported Friday that Burr Charlesworth, 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week after being charged with felony assault. He was driving one of the vehicles used during the shooting. 

Josh Reynolds speaks to the media

New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New York, on July 24, 2025. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

Reynolds, 30, finished out the remainder of the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after he was waived by the Broncos that year. He signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Jets during the offseason. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

